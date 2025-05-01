Use the given triangles to evaluate each expression. If necessary, express the value without a square root in the denominator by rationalizing the denominator.
<IMAGE>
csc 45°
Use the given triangles to evaluate each expression. If necessary, express the value without a square root in the denominator by rationalizing the denominator.
<IMAGE>
tan 𝜋/3
Match each trigonometric function in Column I with its value in Column II. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all.
sin 30°
Triangle ABC is isosceles. If angle A measures , what is the measure of angle C?
The hypotenuse of a -- triangle measures in. What is the length of one leg of the triangle?