Given that angle 2 has measure and angle 3 has measure , find the value of such that .
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
If is in standard position and its terminal side passes through the point , what is the degree measure of rounded to the nearest whole number?
Point E is located at coordinates on the terminal side of an angle in standard position. What is the measure of this angle in degrees?
If ray is rotated counterclockwise about the origin to coincide with ray in standard position, and the measure of angle is degrees, how many degrees has been rotated counterclockwise about the origin?
If an angle in standard position has its terminal side passing through the point on the unit circle, what is the measure of the angle in degrees?
If an angle in standard position has its terminal side passing through the point , what is the measure of the angle in degrees?
If an angle in standard position has a measure of , what is the measure of its supplement?
Which of the following angles in standard position corresponds to a point on the negative -axis?
Angles in Standard Position practice set
