Identify the quadrant that the given angle is located in.
radians
Test whether the point is on the unit circle by plugging it into the equation, x2+y2=1.
(2−2,2−2)
Find the linear speed v for each of the following.
the tip of the minute hand of a clock, if the hand is 7 cm long
Find the linear speed v for each of the following.
a point on the edge of a flywheel of radius 2 m, rotating 42 times per min
Find the linear speed v for each of the following.
the tip of a propeller 3 m long, rotating 500 times per min (Hint: r = 1.5 m)