Given that angle is in standard position and its terminal side passes through the point , what is the measure of angle to the nearest degree?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
1. Measuring Angles
Angles in Standard Position
Multiple Choice
If an angle in standard position has its terminal side passing through the point on the unit circle, what is its measure in degrees?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the point (0, 1) lies on the unit circle, which means the radius (or hypotenuse) from the origin to this point has length 1.
Recall that the coordinates of a point on the unit circle correspond to (cos \theta, sin \theta), where \theta is the angle in standard position.
Since the point is (0, 1), this means cos \theta = 0 and sin \theta = 1.
Identify the angle \theta where cosine is 0 and sine is 1. This corresponds to the angle where the terminal side points straight up along the positive y-axis.
Conclude that the measure of the angle \theta in degrees is 90°, because that is the angle where the terminal side passes through (0, 1) on the unit circle.
