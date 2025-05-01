In Exercises 55–62, use the properties of inverse functions f(f⁻¹ (x)) = x for all x in the domain of f⁻¹ and f⁻¹(f(x)) for all x in the domain of f, as well as the definitions of the inverse cotangent, cosecant, and secant functions, to find the exact value of each expression, if possible. cot⁻¹ (cot 3π/4)
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 45m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations
Inverse Sine, Cosine, & Tangent
Multiple Choice
Which graph best represents the function (inverse tangent)?
A
An increasing S-shaped curve passing through with horizontal asymptotes and .
B
A U-shaped parabola opening upward with vertex at and symmetry about the -axis.
C
A decreasing S-shaped curve passing through with horizontal asymptotes and .
D
A repeating curve with vertical asymptotes at and zeros at .
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Verified step by step guidance
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Recall that the function given is the inverse tangent function, denoted as \(y = \tan^{-1} x\), also called arctangent. This function returns the angle whose tangent is \(x\).
Understand the general shape of \(y = \tan^{-1} x\): it is an increasing function that passes through the origin \((0,0)\) because \(\tan^{-1}(0) = 0\).
Identify the horizontal asymptotes of the inverse tangent function. As \(x \to +\infty\), \(y\) approaches \(\frac{\pi}{2}\), and as \(x \to -\infty\), \(y\) approaches \(-\frac{\pi}{2}\). These are the horizontal asymptotes.
Note that the graph is S-shaped (sigmoid-like), increasing smoothly from \(-\frac{\pi}{2}\) to \(\frac{\pi}{2}\), crossing the origin, and never repeating or oscillating.
Compare these properties with the given options: the correct graph is the increasing S-shaped curve passing through \((0,0)\) with horizontal asymptotes at \(y = \frac{\pi}{2}\) and \(y = -\frac{\pi}{2}\).
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