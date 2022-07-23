List the elements in each set. See Example 1. {k|k is an odd integer less than 1}
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 45m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
0. Review of College Algebra
Functions
2:05 minutes
Problem 25
Textbook Question
Use set-builder notation to describe each set. See Example 2. (More than one description is possible.) {4, 8, 12, 16,...}
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Identify the pattern in the given set: {4, 8, 12, 16, ...}. Notice that each element increases by 4, which suggests the set consists of multiples of 4.
Express the elements in terms of a variable, say \( n \), where \( n \) represents natural numbers starting from 1. Each element can be written as \( 4n \).
Write the set in set-builder notation by specifying the variable and the condition it must satisfy. For example, \( \{ x \mid x = 4n, n \in \mathbb{N} \} \), where \( \mathbb{N} \) denotes the set of natural numbers.
Alternatively, you can describe the set by stating that \( x \) is a positive integer multiple of 4, which can be written as \( \{ x \mid x \text{ is a multiple of } 4, x > 0 \} \).
Confirm that your set-builder notation accurately represents all elements in the original set and excludes any elements not in the set.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Set-Builder Notation
Set-builder notation is a concise way to describe a set by specifying a property that its members satisfy. Instead of listing elements, it defines the set as all elements x such that a condition P(x) holds true, e.g., {x | P(x)}. This notation is useful for describing infinite or large sets.
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Arithmetic Sequences
An arithmetic sequence is a list of numbers with a constant difference between consecutive terms. For example, the set {4, 8, 12, 16,...} has a common difference of 4. Recognizing this pattern helps express the set using a formula for the nth term, such as a_n = 4n.
Domain and Variable Constraints in Set Definitions
When using set-builder notation, it is important to specify the domain and constraints on the variable, such as integers or natural numbers. For example, defining the set {4, 8, 12, 16,...} requires stating that n is a natural number to ensure only positive multiples of 4 are included.
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