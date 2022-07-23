List the elements in each set. See Example 1. {z|z is a natural number greater than 4}
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 45m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
0. Review of College Algebra
Functions
1:19 minutes
Problem 19
Textbook Question
List the elements in each set. See Example 1. {p|p is a number whose absolute value is 4}
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the problem: We need to find all numbers \( p \) such that the absolute value of \( p \) is 4. The absolute value of a number is its distance from zero on the number line, regardless of direction.
Recall the definition of absolute value: For any number \( p \), \( |p| = 4 \) means \( p \) can be either 4 or -4 because both have an absolute value of 4.
Write the equation representing the condition: \( |p| = 4 \). This implies two possible equations: \( p = 4 \) or \( p = -4 \).
List the elements of the set by including all values of \( p \) that satisfy the condition: \( \{4, -4\} \).
Verify the solution by checking the absolute value of each element: \( |4| = 4 \) and \( |-4| = 4 \), confirming both satisfy the condition.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Absolute Value
The absolute value of a number is its distance from zero on the number line, regardless of direction. It is always non-negative. For example, the absolute value of both 4 and -4 is 4, denoted as |4| = 4 and |-4| = 4.
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Set Notation and Description
Set notation describes a collection of elements that satisfy a specific property. In this question, the set is defined by a condition on its elements, such as all numbers p where |p| = 4. Understanding how to interpret and list elements from such descriptions is essential.
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Solving Absolute Value Equations
To find elements satisfying an absolute value equation like |p| = 4, solve for p by considering both positive and negative cases: p = 4 and p = -4. This approach helps identify all possible elements in the set.
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