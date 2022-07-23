Concept Check Suppose that ―90° < θ < 90° . Find the sign of each function value. sec θ/2
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
3:26 minutes
Problem 107
Textbook Question
Concept Check Find a solution for each equation. sin(4θ + 2°) csc(3θ + 5°) = 1
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the identity that relates sine and cosecant: \(\csc x = \frac{1}{\sin x}\). Using this, rewrite the equation \(\sin(4\theta + 2^\circ) \cdot \csc(3\theta + 5^\circ) = 1\) as \(\sin(4\theta + 2^\circ) \cdot \frac{1}{\sin(3\theta + 5^\circ)} = 1\).
Simplify the equation to get \(\frac{\sin(4\theta + 2^\circ)}{\sin(3\theta + 5^\circ)} = 1\).
From the simplified equation, deduce that \(\sin(4\theta + 2^\circ) = \sin(3\theta + 5^\circ)\).
Use the general solution for when two sine values are equal: \(\sin A = \sin B\) implies \(A = B + 360^\circ k\) or \(A = 180^\circ - B + 360^\circ k\), where \(k\) is any integer.
Set up the two equations based on the above and solve for \(\theta\) in each case: 1) \(4\theta + 2^\circ = 3\theta + 5^\circ + 360^\circ k\) 2) \(4\theta + 2^\circ = 180^\circ - (3\theta + 5^\circ) + 360^\circ k\). Then isolate \(\theta\) in each equation to find the general solutions.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Relationship Between Sine and Cosecant
Cosecant is the reciprocal of sine, meaning csc(x) = 1/sin(x). Understanding this relationship allows you to rewrite the equation sin(A) * csc(B) = 1 as sin(A) / sin(B) = 1, which simplifies the problem and helps in finding solutions for the angles involved.
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Solving Trigonometric Equations
Solving trigonometric equations involves isolating the trigonometric function and finding all angle values that satisfy the equation within a given domain. This often requires using identities, inverse functions, and considering the periodic nature of sine and cosecant to find general solutions.
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Angle Measures and Periodicity
Trigonometric functions are periodic, meaning their values repeat at regular intervals (360° for sine and cosecant). When solving equations like sin(4θ + 2°) = sin(3θ + 5°), it is essential to consider all possible angles by adding integer multiples of the period to find the complete set of solutions.
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