Given a right triangle where the length of one leg is and the length of the other leg is , what is the length of the hypotenuse ?
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
Given a right triangle where one leg has length units and the other leg has length units, what is the length of the hypotenuse? Round your answer to the nearest hundredth.
In a right triangle, one leg measures units, the other leg measures units, and the hypotenuse is labeled . What is the value of ?
In a right triangle, angle is and the side opposite angle is units long. The hypotenuse is units long. Solve for angle (the other non-right angle). Round your answer to the nearest tenth of a degree, if necessary.
In a right triangle, one leg has length , the other leg is labeled , and the hypotenuse has length . What is the value of ?
A right triangle with an angle of 31° has a hypotenuse of 10. Calculate the side of the triangle opposite to the 31° angle (y), and the side adjacent to the 31° angle (x). Round your answer to 3 decimal places.
Given the right triangle below, calculate all missing angles in degrees (round your answer to 3 decimal places.
