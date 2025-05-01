In a right triangle, one leg measures units and the other leg measures units. Find the measure of the angle opposite the side of length to the nearest degree.
In a circle, the length of an arc intercepted by a central angle is . If the radius of the circle is , what is the measure of the central angle in radians?
Recall the formula that relates the arc length \(s\), the radius \(r\), and the central angle \(\theta\) in radians: \(s = r \times \theta\)
Identify the given values from the problem: the arc length \(s = 12\) mm and the radius \(r = 8\) mm.
Substitute the known values into the formula: \$12 = 8 \times \theta$
Solve for the central angle \(\theta\) by dividing both sides of the equation by 8: \(\theta = \frac{12}{8}\)
Simplify the fraction \(\frac{12}{8}\) to its lowest terms to find the measure of the central angle in radians.
