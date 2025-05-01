In a circle, the length of an arc intercepted by a central angle is . If the radius of the circle is , what is the measure of the central angle in radians?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Multiple Choice
In a right triangle, if one of the acute angles measures , what is the measure of the other acute angle?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that in a right triangle, the sum of the three interior angles is always 180 degrees.
Since one angle is a right angle, it measures 90 degrees.
The sum of the two acute angles must therefore be 180° - 90° = 90°.
Given one acute angle measures 34°, subtract this from 90° to find the other acute angle: \$90^\circ - 34^\circ$.
The result of this subtraction gives the measure of the other acute angle.
