Textbook Question
Add or subtract, as indicated. See Example 4. 4/(x+1) + 1/(x² - x + 1) - 12/(x³ + 1)
756
views
Add or subtract, as indicated. See Example 4. 4/(x+1) + 1/(x² - x + 1) - 12/(x³ + 1)
Add or subtract, as indicated. See Example 4. (3x)/(x² + x − 12) − x/(x² − 16) + x
Simplify each complex fraction. See Examples 5 and 6. [ (−4/3) + 12/5 ] / [ 1 − (−4/3)(12/5) ]
Simplify each complex fraction. See Examples 5 and 6. (1 + 1/x) / (1 − 1/x)
Simplify each complex fraction. See Examples 5 and 6. (x/y + y/x) / (x/y − y/x)