Textbook Question
Add or subtract, as indicated. See Example 4. (3x)/(x² + x − 12) − x/(x² − 16) + x
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Add or subtract, as indicated. See Example 4. (3x)/(x² + x − 12) − x/(x² − 16) + x
Simplify each complex fraction. See Examples 5 and 6. (5/8 + 2/3) ÷ (7/1 − 1/4)
Simplify each complex fraction. See Examples 5 and 6. (1 + 1/x) / (1 − 1/x)
Simplify each complex fraction. See Examples 5 and 6. (x/y + y/x) / (x/y − y/x)
Simplify each complex fraction. See Examples 5 and 6. (1/(x + 1) − 1/x) / (1/x)