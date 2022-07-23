Set \(\frac{x}{2} = \frac{\pi}{4}\) and \(\frac{x}{2} = \frac{3\pi}{4}\) (or \(\frac{x}{2} = 45^\circ\) and \(\frac{x}{2} = 135^\circ\)), then solve for \(x\) (or \(\theta\)) by multiplying both sides by 2. Make sure to check that the solutions lie within the original intervals \([0, 2\pi)\) for \(x\) and \([0^\circ, 360^\circ)\) for \(\theta\).