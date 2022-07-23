For each value of \( x \), determine the corresponding angles \( \theta \) in the interval \( [0^{\circ}, 360^{\circ}) \) by using the inverse cosine function: \( \theta = \cos^{-1}(x) \). Remember that cosine is positive in Quadrants I and IV, and negative in Quadrants II and III, so find all angles that satisfy each \( x \).