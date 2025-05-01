In triangle MNO, angle
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
Given a right triangle where angle is the right angle, and the measures of angles and are approximately and respectively, what is the approximate difference between the measures of angle and angle ?
Given a right triangle where angle is one of the acute angles, what is the degree measure of angle ? Round your answer to the nearest whole degree.
Given that lines b and c are parallel and angle 2 is formed by a transversal intersecting these lines, if , what is the measure of angle 2?
In a right triangle, if angle is one of the non-right angles and the other non-right angle measures , what is the measure of angle ?
Given that lines a and b are parallel, and lines e and f are also parallel, if angle is , what is the measure of the corresponding angle formed by the intersection of lines e and f with a transversal?
Given a right triangle with points , , , , , and , which angle is a vertical angle with ?
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles practice set
