Given a right triangle where angle is the right angle, and the measures of angles and are approximately and respectively, what is the approximate difference between the measures of angle and angle ?
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
Mary thinks the triangle is equilateral. How would you support or dispute her conjecture using trigonometric functions on right triangles?
Dispute her conjecture, because in a right triangle, one angle is always , so the triangle cannot be equilateral.
Support her conjecture, because all triangles with a angle are equilateral.
Dispute her conjecture, because the hypotenuse in a right triangle is always shorter than the other sides.
Support her conjecture, because the sine and cosine of all angles in a right triangle are equal.
Recall the definition of an equilateral triangle: all three sides are equal in length, and all three interior angles are equal to 60°.
Recall the definition of a right triangle: one of its angles is exactly 90°, which is a key property of right triangles.
Use the fact that the sum of interior angles in any triangle is 180°. Since a right triangle has one 90° angle, the other two angles must sum to 90°, so they cannot both be 60°.
Apply trigonometric functions such as sine and cosine to the angles of the right triangle to verify their measures. For example, if one angle is 90°, the sine and cosine values of the other angles will not both correspond to 60° angles.
Conclude that because a right triangle must have a 90° angle and the other two angles cannot both be 60°, it cannot be equilateral, thus disputing Mary’s conjecture.
In a right triangle, if angle is one of the non-right angles and the other non-right angle measures , what is the measure of angle ?
Given that lines a and b are parallel, and lines e and f are also parallel, if angle is , what is the measure of the corresponding angle formed by the intersection of lines e and f with a transversal?
Given a right triangle with points , , , , , and , which angle is a vertical angle with ?
In a right triangle, if angle measures , what is the measure of the other non-right angle ?
