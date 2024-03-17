2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Problem 2b
CONCEPT PREVIEW Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence. Given tan θ = 1/cot θ , two equivalent forms of this identity are cot θ = 1/______ and tan θ . ______ = 1 .
