Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Solving Right Triangles
1: minutes
Problem 10
Concept Check Refer to the discussion of accuracy and significant digits in this section to answer the following. WNBA Scorer Women's National Basketball Association player Breanna Stewart of the Seattle Storm was the WNBA's top scorer for the 2018 regular season, with 742 points. Is it appropriate to consider this number between 741.5 and 742.5? Why or why not? (Data from www.wnba.com)
