Given a right triangle with angle , opposite side , adjacent side , and hypotenuse , which expression can be used to find ?
Given that lines and are parallel and angle is formed by a transversal intersecting these lines, what is the measure of angle ?
In a right triangle, if one of the acute angles is , what expression represents the measure of the other acute angle ?
In a right triangle, the radius of a circle is cm and the measure of the central angle is . What is the approximate length of minor arc ? Round to the nearest tenth of a centimeter.
Given a right triangle with angle and sides (opposite), (adjacent), and (hypotenuse), which of the following expressions can be used to find the measure of angle ? Select one correct option.
If is congruent to in two right triangles, which of the following statements is true about the ratios of their corresponding sides?
Given a right triangle with sides , , and hypotenuse , and angle opposite side , which of the following correctly expresses in terms of the triangle's sides?
In a right triangle, if one leg measures ft and the hypotenuse measures ft, what is the length of the other leg ?
