Mary thinks the triangle is equilateral. How would you support or dispute her conjecture using trigonometric functions on right triangles?
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
Given a right triangle with angle , opposite side , adjacent side , and hypotenuse , which expression can be used to find ?
In a right triangle, if angle is one of the non-right angles and the other non-right angle measures , what is the measure of angle ?
In a right triangle, if angle measures , what is the measure of the other non-right angle ?
In a right triangle, if one of the acute angles is , what expression represents the measure of the other acute angle ?
In a right triangle, the radius of a circle is cm and the measure of the central angle is . What is the approximate length of minor arc ? Round to the nearest tenth of a centimeter.
Given a right triangle with angle and sides (opposite), (adjacent), and (hypotenuse), which of the following expressions can be used to find the measure of angle ? Select one correct option.
