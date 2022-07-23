Recognize that 195° is not a standard angle, but it can be expressed in terms of an angle whose sine or cosine is known. Notice that 195° = 2 × 97.5°, so we can use the half-angle identity for sine by setting \( \theta = 195° \) and \( \frac{\theta}{2} = 97.5° \). However, since 97.5° is not a standard angle either, let's try to express 195° as \( 180° + 15° \) to use angle sum identities or consider the half-angle identity for \( 195° = 2 \times 97.5° \). Alternatively, use the half-angle identity with \( \theta = 390° \) because \( 195° = \frac{390°}{2} \).