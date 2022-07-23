Graph each expression and use the graph to make a conjecture, predicting what might be an identity. Then verify your conjecture algebraically.
csc x - cot x
Graph each expression and use the graph to make a conjecture, predicting what might be an identity. Then verify your conjecture algebraically.
csc x - cot x
Determine whether the positive or negative square root should be selected.
cos 58° = ±√ (1 + cos 116°)/2]
Determine whether the positive or negative square root should be selected.
sin (-10°) = ± √[(1 - cos (-20°))/2]
Match each expression in Column I with its value in Column II.
8. tan (-π/8)
Which equation results from applying the secant and tangent segment theorem to the figure?