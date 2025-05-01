A right triangle has legs measuring ft and ft. What is the length of the hypotenuse of the triangle?
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
Struggling with Trigonometry?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
In a right triangle, if one leg has length units and the other leg has length units, what is the length of the hypotenuse (line segment )?
Watch next
Master Finding Missing Side Lengths with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Given a right triangle with an angle and an adjacent side of length , and hypotenuse of length , which equation finds the value of ?
In a right triangle, one leg measures and the hypotenuse measures . What is the length of the other leg?
In right triangle , angle is the right angle. If = units and = units, what is the length of line segment ?
A right triangle has one leg measuring and a hypotenuse measuring . What is the length of the missing leg?
A right triangle has one angle that measures . What is the measure of the other acute angle?
In a right triangle, one leg has length , the hypotenuse has length , and is the length of the other leg. What is the value of ?
Solving Right Triangles practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations