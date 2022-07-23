Solve each equation over the interval [0, 2π). Write solutions as exact values or to four decimal places, as appropriate.
tan x = cot x
Solve each equation over the interval [0, 2π). Write solutions as exact values or to four decimal places, as appropriate.
tan x = cot x
Answer each question.
Suppose solving a trigonometric equation for solutions over the interval [0, 2π) leads to 2x = 2π/3, 2π, 8π/3. What are the corresponding values of x?
Answer each question.
Suppose solving a trigonometric equation for solutions over the interval [0°,360°) leads to 3θ = 180°, 630°, 720°,930°. What are the corresponding values of θ?