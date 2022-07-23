Find each product or quotient where possible. See Example 2. -8(-5)
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Identify the operation involved in the expression. Here, the expression is a product of two numbers: \(-8\) and \(-5\).
Recall the rule for multiplying integers: the product of two negative numbers is positive.
Set up the multiplication as \((-8) \times (-5)\).
Multiply the absolute values of the numbers: \(8 \times 5\).
Apply the sign rule to determine the final sign of the product, which will be positive since both factors are negative.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Multiplication of Integers
Multiplying integers involves combining their values according to sign rules. The product of two negative integers is positive, while the product of a positive and a negative integer is negative. For example, multiplying -8 by -5 results in a positive 40.
Basic arithmetic operations include addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division. Mastery of these operations is essential for solving algebraic expressions and simplifying numerical problems, such as finding the product of two integers.