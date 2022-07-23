Is the equation a function? If so, rewrite it in function notation and evaluate at .
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
0. Review of College Algebra
Functions
2:31 minutes
Problem 11
Textbook Question
Determine whether each relation defines a function. See Example 1. {(5, 1), (3, 2), (4, 9), (7, 8)}
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that a relation defines a function if every input (or x-value) corresponds to exactly one output (or y-value).
List the input values from the given relation: 5, 3, 4, and 7.
Check if any input value is repeated with a different output value. In this case, each input (5, 3, 4, 7) appears only once.
Since no input value is paired with more than one output value, the relation satisfies the definition of a function.
Conclude that the given relation defines a function because each input has a unique output.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Definition of a Function
A function is a relation where each input (or domain element) is paired with exactly one output (or range element). This means no input value can correspond to more than one output value.
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Relation as a Set of Ordered Pairs
A relation is a collection of ordered pairs (x, y), where x is from the domain and y is from the range. Understanding how to interpret these pairs is essential to analyze whether the relation meets the criteria of a function.
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Testing for Function Using Domain Values
To determine if a relation is a function, check if any domain value (first element in each pair) repeats with different range values. If no domain value repeats or repeats with the same range value, the relation is a function.
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