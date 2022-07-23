Find the domain of . Express your answer using interval notation.
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
0. Review of College Algebra
Functions
4:01 minutes
Problem 23
Textbook Question
Determine whether each relation defines a function, and give the domain and range. See Examples 1 – 4. x y 0 0 -1 1 -2 2
Verified step by step guidance
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Step 1: Understand the definition of a function. A relation defines a function if every input (x-value) corresponds to exactly one output (y-value).
Step 2: Examine the given pairs: (0, 0), (-1, 1), and (-2, 2). Check if any x-value repeats with a different y-value. Here, all x-values are unique.
Step 3: Since each x-value has only one corresponding y-value, conclude that the relation does define a function.
Step 4: Determine the domain by listing all the x-values from the relation: \(\{0, -1, -2\}\).
Step 5: Determine the range by listing all the y-values from the relation: \(\{0, 1, 2\}\).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Definition of a Function
A function is a relation where each input (x-value) corresponds to exactly one output (y-value). To determine if a relation is a function, check that no x-value is paired with more than one y-value.
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Domain of a Relation
The domain is the set of all possible input values (x-values) in the relation. Identifying the domain involves listing all unique x-values from the given pairs.
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Range of a Relation
The range is the set of all possible output values (y-values) in the relation. To find the range, list all unique y-values corresponding to the inputs in the relation.
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