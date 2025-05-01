If is congruent to in two right triangles, which of the following statements is true about the ratios of their corresponding sides?
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
Struggling with Trigonometry?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
In a right triangle, if the length of the adjacent side to angle is and the length of the hypotenuse is , what is the value of ?
Watch next
Master Introduction to Trigonometric Functions with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Given a right triangle with sides , , and hypotenuse , and angle opposite side , which of the following correctly expresses in terms of the triangle's sides?
In a right triangle, if one leg measures ft and the hypotenuse measures ft, what is the length of the other leg ?
Given points and on the coordinate plane, which choice of coordinates for points and would help prove that lines and are perpendicular?
Given a right triangle where one of the acute angles is and the other acute angle is , if , what is the measure of angle ?
In right triangle xyz, if angle is a right angle and the side opposite angle has length , the side adjacent to angle has length , and the hypotenuse has length , what is ?
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations