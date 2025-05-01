In a right triangle, if the length of the adjacent side to angle is and the length of the hypotenuse is , what is the value of ?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Struggling with Trigonometry?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
In the context of right triangles, which of the following best describes when the function can be applied to relate a line and an arc?
A
The function can be used to relate the length of a line segment to the measure of an angle subtended by an arc in a right triangle.
B
The function relates the area of an arc to the length of a line in any triangle.
C
The function is used exclusively for calculating the circumference of an arc.
D
The function is only applicable to circles and cannot be used with right triangles.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the tangent function in trigonometry is defined in a right triangle as the ratio of the length of the side opposite an angle to the length of the side adjacent to that angle. Mathematically, this is expressed as \(\tan(\theta) = \frac{\text{opposite}}{\text{adjacent}}\).
Understand that in a right triangle, an angle can be associated with an arc measure (in degrees or radians) that subtends that angle at the vertex of the triangle.
Recognize that the tangent function connects a linear measurement (length of a side) to an angular measurement (the angle subtended by an arc), making it useful for relating a line segment length to the measure of an angle in a right triangle.
Note that the tangent function does not relate areas or circumferences directly; it specifically relates side lengths and angles in right triangles.
Therefore, the tangent function can be applied to relate the length of a line segment to the measure of an angle subtended by an arc in a right triangle, but it is not used exclusively for arcs or circles outside this context.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Trigonometric Functions with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
11
views
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle where one of the acute angles is and the other acute angle is , if , what is the measure of angle ?
10
views
Multiple Choice
In right triangle xyz, if angle is a right angle and the side opposite angle has length , the side adjacent to angle has length , and the hypotenuse has length , what is ?
9
views
Multiple Choice
In a right triangle, if angle K measures and angle L measures , what is the measure of arc KL on the unit circle corresponding to angle K?
7
views
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations