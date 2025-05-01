A kite-shaped quadrilateral has sides of lengths cm and cm, and the shorter diagonal is cm. What is the length of the kite's longer diagonal?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Solving Right Triangles
Multiple Choice
A right triangle has one angle that measures . What is the measure of the other acute angle?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the sum of the interior angles in any triangle is \$180^\circ$.
Since the triangle is a right triangle, one of its angles measures \$90^\circ$.
Let the given acute angle be \$20^\circ\( and the other acute angle be \)x$ degrees.
Set up the equation for the sum of angles: \$90^\circ + 20^\circ + x = 180^\circ$.
Solve for \(x\) by subtracting \$90^\circ\( and \)20^\circ\( from \)180^\circ\(: \)x = 180^\circ - 90^\circ - 20^\circ$.
Watch next
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
12
Multiple Choice
Triangle QRS is a right triangle with angle Q equal to and angle R equal to . What is the measure of the obtuse angle in triangle QRS?
20
Multiple Choice
If a right triangle has one angle measuring , what is the measure of the other non-right angle?
10
Multiple Choice
A right triangle has legs measuring ft and ft. What is the length of the hypotenuse of the triangle?
11
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle with an angle and an adjacent side of length , and hypotenuse of length , which equation finds the value of ?
12
Multiple Choice
In a right triangle, one leg measures and the hypotenuse measures . What is the length of the other leg?
10
Solving Right Triangles practice set
