Remember that inverse tangent and cotangent functions have ranges that might allow for additional solutions differing by \(\pi\), so consider the general solution for \(\tan^{-1} x = \cot^{-1} \frac{7}{5}\) by using the identity \(\cot^{-1} y = \tan^{-1} \frac{1}{y} + k\pi\) for integers \(k\).