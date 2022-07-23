Textbook Question
Solve each equation for x, where x is restricted to the given interval.
y = ―4 + 2 sin x , for x in [―π/2. π/2]
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Solve each equation for x, where x is restricted to the given interval.
y = ―4 + 2 sin x , for x in [―π/2. π/2]
Solve each equation for x, where x is restricted to the given interval.
y = 1/2 cot 3 x , for x in [0, π/3]
Solve each equation for x, where x is restricted to the given interval.
y = cos (x + 3) , for x in [―3, π―3]
Solve each equation for x, where x is restricted to the given interval.
y = √2 + 3 sec 2x, for x in [0, π/4) ⋃ (π/4, π/2]