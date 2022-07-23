The measures of two angles of a triangle are given. Find the measure of the third angle. See Example 2.
17° 41' 13" , 96° 12' 10"
The measures of two angles of a triangle are given. Find the measure of the third angle. See Example 2.
17° 41' 13" , 96° 12' 10"
Concept Check Classify each triangle as acute, right, or obtuse. Also classify each as equilateral, isosceles, or scalene. See the discussion following Example 2.
Concept Check Classify each triangle as acute, right, or obtuse. Also classify each as equilateral, isosceles, or scalene. See the discussion following Example 2.
Concept Check Classify each triangle as acute, right, or obtuse. Also classify each as equilateral, isosceles, or scalene. See the discussion following Example 2.