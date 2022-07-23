Concept Check Classify each triangle as acute, right, or obtuse. Also classify each as equilateral, isosceles, or scalene. See the discussion following Example 2.
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
Convert each radian measure to degrees. See Examples 2(a) and 2(b). 15π
Key Concepts
Radian Measure
Conversion Between Radians and Degrees
Simplifying Expressions Involving π
Concept Check Classify each triangle as acute, right, or obtuse. Also classify each as equilateral, isosceles, or scalene. See the discussion following Example 2.
Find the unknown side lengths in each pair of similar triangles. See Example 4.
Solve each problem. See Example 5. Height of a Lighthouse The Biloxi lighthouse in the figure casts a shadow 28 m long at 7 A.M. At the same time, the shadow of the lighthouse keeper, who is 1.75 m tall, is 3.5 m long. How tall is the lighthouse?
Solve each problem. See Example 5. Height of a Building A house is 15 ft tall. Its shadow is 40 ft long at the same time that the shadow of a nearby building is 300 ft long. Find the height of the building.
Solve each problem. See Example 5. Height of a Carving of Lincoln Assume that Lincoln was 6 1/3 ft tall and his head was 3/4 ft long. Knowing that the carved head of Lincoln at Mt. Rushmore is 60 ft tall, find how tall his entire body would be if it were carved into the mountain.