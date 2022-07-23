Combine all simplified terms to write the expanded expression: \(\sqrt{6} + \sqrt{2} + \sqrt{3} + 1\).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Binomial Multiplication
Multiplying two binomials involves applying the distributive property (also known as FOIL: First, Outer, Inner, Last) to each term in the first binomial with each term in the second. This process expands the product into a sum of terms.
After multiplication, terms involving square roots (radicals) may appear. Simplifying radicals involves combining like terms and reducing square roots when possible, such as recognizing that √a * √b = √(a*b).