Identify the expression to multiply: \(\sqrt{6} (3 + \sqrt{2})\).
Apply the distributive property (also known as the FOIL method for binomials) to multiply \(\sqrt{6}\) by each term inside the parentheses: \(\sqrt{6} \times 3\) and \(\sqrt{6} \times \sqrt{2}\).
Multiply the first term: \(\sqrt{6} \times 3 = 3\sqrt{6}\).
Multiply the second term: \(\sqrt{6} \times \sqrt{2} = \sqrt{6 \times 2} = \sqrt{12}\).
Combine the results to write the expression as \(3\sqrt{6} + \sqrt{12}\). You can then simplify \(\sqrt{12}\) further if needed by factoring it into \(\sqrt{4 \times 3}\).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Multiplication of Radicals
Multiplying radicals involves applying the distributive property and simplifying the product. For example, when multiplying √a by (b + √c), multiply √a by each term inside the parentheses separately, then simplify any resulting radicals.
The distributive property states that a(b + c) = ab + ac. This property is essential when multiplying expressions like √6(3 + √2), allowing you to multiply √6 by 3 and √6 by √2 separately before combining the results.
After multiplication, simplify radicals by factoring out perfect squares. For example, √(6*2) = √12 can be simplified to 2√3 because 12 = 4*3 and √4 = 2. Simplification makes the expression easier to interpret and use.