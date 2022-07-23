Use the given information to find each of the following.
sin y, given cos 2y = -1/3 , π/2 < y < π
Use the given information to find each of the following.
sin y, given cos 2y = -1/3 , π/2 < y < π
Use the given information to find each of the following.
sin 2x, given sin x = 0.6, π/2 < y < π
Graph each expression and use the graph to make a conjecture, predicting what might be an identity. Then verify your conjecture algebraically.
(1 - cos 2x)/sin 2x
Graph each expression and use the graph to make a conjecture, predicting what might be an identity. Then verify your conjecture algebraically.
(cos x sin 2x)/1 + cos 2x)
Determine whether the positive or negative square root should be selected.
cos 58° = ±√ (1 + cos 116°)/2]
Determine whether the positive or negative square root should be selected.
sin (-10°) = ± √[(1 - cos (-20°))/2]
Match each expression in Column I with its value in Column II.
8. tan (-π/8)