Unit Circle and Angle Measurement

The unit circle is a circle with radius 1 centered at the origin of the coordinate plane. Angles on the unit circle are measured in radians (0 to 2π) or degrees (0° to 360°), and each angle corresponds to a point (x, y) where x = cos(θ) and y = sin(θ). Understanding this helps identify the angle(s) where sine takes a specific value.