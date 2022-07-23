The following equations cannot be solved by algebraic methods. Use a graphing calculator to find all solutions over the interval [0, 2π). Express solutions to four decimal places.
2 sin 2x ― x³ + 1 = 0
The following equations cannot be solved by algebraic methods. Use a graphing calculator to find all solutions over the interval [0, 2π). Express solutions to four decimal places.
2 sin 2x ― x³ + 1 = 0
Use the unit circle shown here to solve each simple trigonometric equation. If the variable is x, then solve over [0, 2π). If the variable is θ, then solve over [0°, 360°).
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cos x = 1/2
Use the unit circle shown here to solve each simple trigonometric equation. If the variable is x, then solve over [0, 2π). If the variable is θ, then solve over [0°, 360°).
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cos x = √3/2
Use the unit circle shown here to solve each simple trigonometric equation. If the variable is x, then solve over [0, 2π). If the variable is θ, then solve over [0°, 360°).
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sin x = ―√3/2
Use the unit circle shown here to solve each simple trigonometric equation. If the variable is x, then solve over [0, 2π). If the variable is θ, then solve over [0°, 360°).
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cos θ = ―1/2
Use the unit circle shown here to solve each simple trigonometric equation. If the variable is x, then solve over [0, 2π). If the variable is θ, then solve over [0°, 360°).
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sin θ = ―√2/2