Use the unit circle shown here to solve each simple trigonometric equation. If the variable is x, then solve over [0, 2π). If the variable is θ, then solve over [0°, 360°).
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cos x = 1/2
Use the unit circle shown here to solve each simple trigonometric equation. If the variable is x, then solve over [0, 2π). If the variable is θ, then solve over [0°, 360°).
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cos x = 1/2
Use the unit circle shown here to solve each simple trigonometric equation. If the variable is x, then solve over [0, 2π). If the variable is θ, then solve over [0°, 360°).
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cos x = √3/2
Use the unit circle shown here to solve each simple trigonometric equation. If the variable is x, then solve over [0, 2π). If the variable is θ, then solve over [0°, 360°).
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sin x = ―1/2
Use the unit circle shown here to solve each simple trigonometric equation. If the variable is x, then solve over [0, 2π). If the variable is θ, then solve over [0°, 360°).
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sin x = ―√3/2
Use the unit circle shown here to solve each simple trigonometric equation. If the variable is x, then solve over [0, 2π). If the variable is θ, then solve over [0°, 360°).
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sin θ = ―√2/2
Solve each equation for exact solutions over the interval [0, 2π).
2 cot x + 1 = ―1
Solve each equation for exact solutions over the interval [0, 2π).
2sin x + 3 = 4