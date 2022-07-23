In Exercises 33–42, let sin t = a, cos t = b, and tan t = c. Write each expression in terms of a, b, and c. 3 cos(-t) - cos t
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 45m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
4:22 minutes
Problem 24
Textbook Question
In Exercises 23–26, find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator.cos² 𝜋 - tan² 𝜋 4 4
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1
Identify the trigonometric values: \( \cos\left(\frac{\pi}{4}\right) \) and \( \tan\left(\frac{\pi}{4}\right) \).
Recall that \( \cos\left(\frac{\pi}{4}\right) = \frac{\sqrt{2}}{2} \) and \( \tan\left(\frac{\pi}{4}\right) = 1 \).
Square the values: \( \cos^2\left(\frac{\pi}{4}\right) = \left(\frac{\sqrt{2}}{2}\right)^2 \) and \( \tan^2\left(\frac{\pi}{4}\right) = 1^2 \).
Substitute the squared values into the expression: \( \cos^2\left(\frac{\pi}{4}\right) - \tan^2\left(\frac{\pi}{4}\right) \).
Simplify the expression to find the exact value.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Trigonometric Functions
Trigonometric functions, such as cosine (cos) and tangent (tan), relate angles to ratios of sides in right triangles. The cosine function gives the ratio of the adjacent side to the hypotenuse, while the tangent function is the ratio of the opposite side to the adjacent side. Understanding these functions is essential for evaluating expressions involving angles.
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Pythagorean Identity
The Pythagorean identity states that for any angle θ, the relationship sin²(θ) + cos²(θ) = 1 holds true. This identity is fundamental in trigonometry and can be manipulated to express one function in terms of another. It is particularly useful when simplifying expressions involving squares of trigonometric functions.
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Pythagorean Identities
Exact Values of Trigonometric Functions
Exact values of trigonometric functions for specific angles (like 0, π/6, π/4, π/3, and π/2) are often derived from the unit circle. For example, cos(π) = -1 and tan(π) = 0. Knowing these exact values allows for precise calculations without the need for a calculator, which is crucial for solving problems that require exact answers.
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