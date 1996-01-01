Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Solve each problem. See Examples 3 and 4. The figure to the right indicates that the equation of a line passing through the point (a, 0) and making an angle θ with the x-axis is y = (tan θ) (x - a). Find an equation of the line passing through the point (5, 0) that makes an angle of 15° with the x-axis.
