Textbook Question
Solve each equation for exact solutions over the interval [0, 2π).
cos² x + 2 cos x + 1 = 0
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Solve each equation for exact solutions over the interval [0, 2π).
cos² x + 2 cos x + 1 = 0
Solve each equation for exact solutions over the interval [0, 2π).
―2 sin² x = 3 sin x + 1
Solve each equation over the interval [0°, 360°). Write solutions as exact values or to the nearest tenth, as appropriate.
(cot θ ―√3) (2 sin θ + √3) = 0
Solve each equation over the interval [0°, 360°). Write solutions as exact values or to the nearest tenth, as appropriate.
2sin θ ―1 = csc θ