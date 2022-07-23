Solve each equation for exact solutions over the interval [0, 2π).
2 cot x + 1 = ―1
Solve each equation for exact solutions over the interval [0, 2π).
2 cot x + 1 = ―1
Solve each equation for exact solutions over the interval [0, 2π).
2sin x + 3 = 4
Solve each equation for exact solutions over the interval [0, 2π).
(cot x―1) (√3 cot x + 1) = 0
Solve each equation for exact solutions over the interval [0, 2π).
cos² x + 2 cos x + 1 = 0
Solve each equation over the interval [0°, 360°). Write solutions as exact values or to the nearest tenth, as appropriate.
(cot θ ―√3) (2 sin θ + √3) = 0
Solve each equation over the interval [0°, 360°). Write solutions as exact values or to the nearest tenth, as appropriate.
2sin θ ―1 = csc θ
Solve each equation over the interval [0°, 360°). Write solutions as exact values or to the nearest tenth, as appropriate.
tan θ ―cot θ = 0