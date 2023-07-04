In Exercises 37–40, an object moves in simple harmonic motion described by the given equation, where t is measured in seconds and d in inches. In each exercise, graph one period of the equation. Then find the following:
a. the maximum displacement
b. the frequency
c. the time required for one cycle
d. the phase shift of the motion.
d = − 1/2 sin(πt/4 − π/2)
