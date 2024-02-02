Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vectors A vector is a mathematical object that has both magnitude and direction, typically represented in a coordinate system. In two dimensions, a vector can be expressed in the form 〈a, b〉, where 'a' is the horizontal component and 'b' is the vertical component. Understanding how to manipulate and represent vectors is essential for solving problems in physics and engineering.

Coordinate System A coordinate system provides a framework for locating points in space using numbers. In a two-dimensional Cartesian coordinate system, points are defined by their x (horizontal) and y (vertical) coordinates. This system is crucial for visualizing vectors and performing operations such as addition, subtraction, and scalar multiplication.