Determine whether each relation defines a function, and give the domain and range. See Examples 1 – 4. x y 0 0 -1 1 -2 2
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- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
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- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
0. Review of College Algebra
Functions
3:05 minutes
Problem 31
Textbook Question
Determine whether each relation defines y as a function of x. Give the domain and range. See Example 5. y = x²
Verified step by step guidance
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Step 1: Understand the definition of a function. A relation defines y as a function of x if for every x-value there is exactly one corresponding y-value.
Step 2: Analyze the given relation \(y = x^{2}\). For each value of \(x\), calculate \(y\) by squaring \(x\). Since squaring any real number \(x\) gives exactly one value of \(y\), this relation defines \(y\) as a function of \(x\).
Step 3: Determine the domain. The domain is the set of all possible input values \(x\) for which the function is defined. Since \(x\) can be any real number in \(y = x^{2}\), the domain is all real numbers, which can be written as \((-\infty, \infty)\).
Step 4: Determine the range. The range is the set of all possible output values \(y\). Since \(y = x^{2}\) is always greater than or equal to zero (because squaring any real number is non-negative), the range is \([0, \infty)\).
Step 5: Summarize: The relation \(y = x^{2}\) defines \(y\) as a function of \(x\) with domain \((-\infty, \infty)\) and range \([0, \infty)\).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Definition of a Function
A function is a relation where each input (x-value) corresponds to exactly one output (y-value). To determine if y is a function of x, check that no x-value maps to multiple y-values. For y = x², each x has a unique y, so it defines y as a function of x.
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Domain of a Function
The domain is the set of all possible input values (x-values) for which the function is defined. For y = x², since any real number can be squared, the domain is all real numbers, often written as (-∞, ∞).
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Range of a Function
The range is the set of all possible output values (y-values) of the function. For y = x², since squaring any real number results in a non-negative value, the range is all real numbers greater than or equal to zero, written as [0, ∞).
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