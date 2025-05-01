Combine like terms such that each variable only appears once.
Identify the like terms in the expression. Like terms are terms that have the same variable raised to the same power. In this case, the terms with the variable \( z \) are \( 0.5z \) and \( 0.25z \), and the constant terms are \( -1.35 \) and \( +1.55 \).
Combine the coefficients of the like terms with the variable \( z \). Add the coefficients \( 0.5 \) and \( 0.25 \) together to get the new coefficient for \( z \). This step looks like: \( 0.5 + 0.25 \).
Combine the constant terms by adding \( -1.35 \) and \( +1.55 \) together. This will give you the new constant term in the simplified expression.
Write the simplified expression by putting together the combined \( z \)-term and the combined constant term. The expression will be in the form \( (\text{combined coefficient})z + (\text{combined constant}) \).
Double-check your work by ensuring that each variable appears only once and that all constants are combined correctly.
