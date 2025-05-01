Identify and group like terms in the expression. Like terms are terms that have the same variable raised to the same power. In this expression, group the \(x^3\) terms together, the \(x^2\) terms together, the \(x\) terms together, and the constant terms together.
Write the grouped terms explicitly: For \(x^3\) terms, combine \$5x^3\( and \)-x^3\(; for \)x^2\( terms, combine \)3x^2\( and \)4x^2\(; for \)x\( terms, combine \)-2x\( and \)8x\(; and keep the constant term \)10$ as is.
Add or subtract the coefficients of the like terms within each group. For example, add the coefficients of the \(x^3\) terms: \$5\( and \)-1\(; for the \)x^2\( terms: \)3\( and \)4\(; for the \)x\( terms: \)-2\( and \)8$.
Rewrite the expression by replacing each group of like terms with their simplified form, keeping the variable and exponent intact. This will give you a simplified polynomial expression.
Double-check your simplified expression to ensure all like terms were combined correctly and that the expression is written in standard form, usually starting with the highest power of \(x\).
