Beginning & Intermediate Algebra
6xy66xy^6
3xy63xy^6
3x2y83x^2y^8
3x2y63x^2y^6
Simplify the expression.
y27y9\frac{y^{27}}{y^9}
Simplify the expression. Hint: rewrite using exponents first.
6416\frac{64}{16}
(−4t)0,t≠0(-4t)^0,t\ne0
Use the quotient rule to rewrite each expression, then simplify.
−12b114b7-\frac{12b^{11}}{4b^7}
30x5y3z3−15x2y3z\frac{30x^5y^3z^3}{-15x^2y^3z}